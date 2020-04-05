It never stops, possible graft and corruption continues to rear its ugly head in our nation’s capitol. We are in the midst of a worldwide crises and yet both parties are now haggling over how to send cash outlays to the people of the country that are definitely in dire straits.
On top of that, don’t you know, four congressmen, one Democrat and three Republicans, just happened to withdraw millions of dollars from their stock market accounts about three weeks before the announcement of the coronavirus. Talk about perfect timing. Each of them have the same answer as to the coincidence of the withdrawal just in time. They are in no particular order, 1) my financial advisor did it and I was not notified until three weeks later, 2) my stocks are in a blind trust and I have no idea what is being done.
Wow, these comments from people with a salary of $174,000 a year and yet all become millionaires by the time they leave office. No wonder they all want to keep their jobs in DC for 40 years. As I said, timing is impeccable.
Hal Graves
Sebring