LAKE PLACID — Chance Elliott Timm, 19, of Lake Placid, was arrested on Monday by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He will be facing charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug equipment.
Just before 6:30 p.m., a deputy pulled over a pickup truck after noting the driver, later identified as Timm, did not have a seat belt on. The deputy performed the traffic stop at Josephine Avenue and Vision Street.
As the deputy approached the vehicle, he reported seeing a scale and cigar wrappers that he said were often used to smoke cannabis. According to the report, there was a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.
When searching for his identification in his glove box, the deputy observed a jar with a “green leafy substance inside.” The arrest report shows neither person in the truck had a medical marijuana card. The occupants exited the vehicle while the deputy searched it. Besides the cannabis in the glove box, the deputy found Alprazolam pills, individually packaged baggies of cannabis and white powder that would later test positive for cocaine. A grinder with a “minuscule amount” of cannabis in it was in the back seat.
The passenger told the deputy the items were not his. The truck was towed and Timm was arrested.