SEBRING — After looking at the problem Wednesday afternoon and again Thursday morning, Sebring Utilities Director Bob Boggus said a bad backflow preventer valve resulted in rust shaking loose from inside the galvanized steel water lines.
It turned tap water in the Lake Sebring Shores area from clear to a light reddish brown, Boggus said. He had crews out in the area dealing with a leak from the bad/clogged backflow preventer. Work crews took the original home off the meter and started flushing lines immediately after learning of the problem, Boggus said. They have now installed a “blow valve” to let them flush the lines easier, should this problem recur.
Workers, he said, had managed to confine the red water to approximately a dozen homes or less. When asked if people should use bottled water for a while, he said that would be a personal choice.
“I don’t think it’s a safety hazard,” Boggus said. “It does seem to be localized.”
Social media posts from the area showed water pouring out of taps and sitting in a glass looking like weak tea. One affected resident, Chad P. DuBose, posted that he had just taken a couple of pills with the water before noticing the tint, in part because the glass also had a tint to it.
“It’s not bacterial,” DuBose said. “It’s iron.”
DuBose said what also upset him was that he and others first learned of a rusty water problem when they turned their taps, and not from work crews proactively knocking on doors to let them know work on the lines might affect their water. Once residents found out, work crews had them open up their outside water hose taps to help flush the lines, with the promise to credit the increase in water use on the next bills.
Boggus said crews went to deal with the problem immediately upon learning about it. He also confirmed that the tint came from rust in the two-inch galvanized metal water lines. Almost all the lines in the downtown area, along Lakeview Drive and in older communities like the Lake Sebring neighborhood, have those pipes, he said.
“It’s all old infrastructure,” Boggus said.
DuBose said Thursday that the water had gotten back to “70% clear,” and Boggus reported it was already clear in places.
City officials have put in for infrastructure grants to help pay for new lines, Boggus said, but full replacement would be pricey, in the millions of dollars, and will likely take many years to replace once the city can set up a program to do it.
“It’s a pretty expensive operation,” Boggus said, noting that the city may coordinate pipe replacements with sidewalk and street construction, to save the trouble of digging up pavement more than once.
For now, he warns customers that if there’s another pressure issue or pipe problem, rust might break loose again, until the city can get the pipes replaced.