SEBRING — A crash Monday morning on Sebring Parkway resulted in two people being airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, but with non life-threatening injuries, Sebring police said.
The four-car crash occurred, police said, at 10:10 a.m. when the front right tire blew on an eastbound blue 2012 Nissan Frontier crew cab pickup, driven by 51-year-old Ma’hya-deen “Deen” Mu’min of Sebring.
The truck is owned and operated by Habitat for Humanity of Highlands County, where Mu'min manages the organization's "ReStore" home and building supply store.
When the tire blew, Mu'min lost control and the truck bumped into and knocked the mirror off an adjacent black 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 52-year-old Jack Young of Avon Park.
The Nissan then traveled into oncoming westbound traffic, police said, where it sideswiped the driver's side of a white 2019 Ford F-250 pickup, driven by 63-year-old Gary Selander of Sebring. Police said it then ran head-on into a cinnamon-orange 2020 Kia Soul, driven by 84-year-old Helen Langevin of Sebring.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services transported Mu'min and Langevin to AdventHealth Sebring, where they were flown to Tampa.
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Wendy Kozma said Mu'min is in stable condition with plans to stay overnight, for observation, given previous medical conditions.
As far as losing the truck is concerned, Kozma said it would be tough, but they would manage.
Sebring police said they cleared the scene at 11:37 a.m.