Tired of being ‘partner’with Waste Connections
Asking Highlands County government to “partner up with Waste Connections” ignores the fact that we all are working with WC every collection day. Simply walk out to your street and see the stains that is dumped each time the garbage truck stops. It can also be seen at business pickup sites, like hospitals.
Seals that are to hold hazardous waste sludge until reaching the landfill and that protective rubber liner are left open to save dumping fees and time. The sludge that is on our streets gets “recycled” into our water table, lakes and wells. That makes us all participants of recycling and illegal dumping.
But that is nothing compared to the need to save the environment from plastic bottles. Way to go Highlands County and Waste Connections.
James Bell
Sebring