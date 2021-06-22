Tired of our liberal views
To the writer who says he is tired of our liberal views in a county that voted conservative, may I remind the writer that 7 million more voters voted for Joe Biden. Because you choose to believe inane conspiracy theories, and choose to spend every waking hour trying to overturn a fair election does not mean you can stampede over our right to comment.
Highlands County may have voted one way, but outside of here, the nation moved on. We are engaging with the world again. If you choose to isolate in your hate, so be it, but do not try to drag the rest of us along with you.
Patricia Myers
Sebring