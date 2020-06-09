I am a white man married to a black woman. I don’t consider us an “interracial couple” — we are just two people who deeply love and care about each other. In the last few days, however, I have been keenly aware of the difference in how recent events have affected each of us.
My wife is one of the finest people I know. She is educated. She is articulate. She is compassionate. She is talented. (Pretty, too.) And she is AFRAID.
I am shocked when I realize some black people are afraid of ME, simply because I am a large white male.
It is easy to say “All lives matter.” They do. But Black Lives in America are NOT the same as White Lives. If George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery were white, they would be alive.
I hear the Black leaders in America speaking loudly and clearly about the need for reform. They speak with passion because their lives DEPEND on it. I hear the White leaders speaking but the passion is lacking because, although they believe what they are saying, the impact is indirect.
We need white males saying, powerfully, that we are tired of having black people fear us. Until white males take ownership of this problem, nothing will change. There is a particular large white male (hint: he lives in a large white house) who could do a lot to make a difference, but first he must admit that he is part of the problem.
Kevin Strathy
Sebring