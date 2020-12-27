The easiest return for a customer is one they never have to make. But, the reality of being gifted a third air fryer or that ugly Christmas sweater … that wasn’t actually intended to be ugly, combined with a year unlike any other, Walmart decided it was time to look at its return policies and processes to ensure they were safe and headache-free.
Just in time for the busy holiday return season, Walmart is excited to announce that customers can return items purchased online (shipped and sold by Walmart.com) without ever having to leave home. Now, customers can schedule a return through our new service, Carrier Pickup by FedEx, which is an incredibly convenient way to make that unwanted gift “magically” disappear. Even more magical, this new return option is not only super-easy it’s also free, and here to stay beyond the holiday season.
The process is easy: Log into account on Walmart.com or Walmart App, and Start a Return. Select item(s) to be returned. Select Carrier Pickup. Choose pickup date. Pack the return and attach label and keep it ready for pickup.
Every return that starts online or in the Walmart app increases customer convenience. So, customers who don’t have access to a printer can easily return items as well. While creating a return request on Walmart App or Walmart.com simply: Select “Drop off at FedEx” as the return method. Get a return code / QR code. Take packaged return along with the QR code to any FedEx Office location. A FedEx associate will scan the QR Code, print a free return label, attach it to the box and ship it back to us.
Walmart is also making a few changes to the process for customers who still wish to return their items in-store, while still keeping our normal, extended holiday return policy in effect. That includes: No matter where customers bought items – in-store, online or from a third-party vendor, customers can start their return online via the Walmart app or on Walmart.com. If customers don’t have a Walmart account they can also type or click www.walmart.com/startreturn, it will save time in line and will make returning at the store quick and easy.
In many stores, an alternate location(s) within the store will be open to make returns and help maintain social distancing guidelines.
Can’t find the receipt? If a customer has purchased an item with a debit/credit card in-store associates can look up the purchase at the register.
Top that off with more good news for customers, no matter how customers chose to return the item. We’ve worked hard to speed up the time frame for which customers get their money back. For many online returns, refunds will be credited to customers’ payment account sometimes as soon as the next day, and same day for in-store returns.
Don’t worry — these returns items aren’t all going to waste. Since December 2019, more than 100,000 tons of returned merchandise and enterprise assets have been diverted from the landfill through the company’s donation, product liquidation and numerous recycling programs.