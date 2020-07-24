SEBRING — The three people arrested and charged in the murders of three friends in Frostproof had their first hearings Thursday.
Tony “TJ” Wiggins, 26, is being held without bond on three first-degree murder charges, as well as tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Bond was set at $15,000 for possession of weapons and $5,000 for possession of ammunition charges.
His 27-year-old girlfriend, Mary Clare Whittemore, had bond set at $45,000 on three counts of accessory after the fact of capital felony.
TJ Wiggins’ 21-year-old brother, Robert Wiggins, had bond set at $46,000 on charges of tampering with evidence and three counts of accessory after the fact of capital felony.
If released on bond, Whittemore and Robert Wiggins will be prohibited from having contact with or going within 500 feet of the victims’ families or from having contact with each other. They also must wear GPS monitors at all times.
TJ Wiggins stands accused of being the shooter in Friday’s murder of 23-year-old Damion Tillman, 30-year-old Keven Springfield and 27-year-old Brandon Rollins sometime at or just after 10:06 p.m. Friday on Lake Streety Road in Frostproof, a site three to four miles from town in a largely rural area of southeast Polk County.
According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, TJ Wiggins had his brother follow the three men so he could confront Springfield at gunpoint for allegedly selling his truck and/or the engine out of it.
When Rollins and Tillman pleaded with TJ Wiggins to put the gun away, he opened fire, Judd said in a press conference Wednesday.
TJ Wiggins was out on bond at the time regarding March 6 charges of aggravated assault, in which he was accused of breaking a person’s arm with a crowbar, Judd said.
The State Attorney’s Office for the Tenth Judicial District in Bartow has confirmed that bond has been rescinded on the assault case.
In addition, Judd said TJ Wiggins had a history involving 230 felony charges and 15 convictions, with two stints in state prison.
Judd described TJ Wiggins as violent and unstable, and said the three victims were “shot-up” so badly that by the time Rollins’ father arrived after his son had phoned him for help, he was beyond medical help.
Judd contends that even if emergency room surgeons had been at that location, they could not have saved Rollins’ life.
Arrests took place just four days after the murder, based largely on tips from people with no knowledge of the crime, Judd said, but who knew TJ Wiggins’ reputation.
Given his arrest history and reputation, many in Polk and Highlands counties have asked how TJ Wiggins could have been out on bond. The answer from the State Attorney’s Office is that the aggravated assault was not a life felony and TJ Wiggins was not on parole or probation at the time.
Jake Orr with the Bartow State Attorney’s Office said he hoped that the other defendants will not be getting out on bond. The State Attorney would see them as a danger to the community.
However, he said, the decision of whether or not to set bond resides with a judge, based on the nature of the crime, recommendations from prosecutors and what the law will uphold.
With TJ Wiggins’ assault charges, there was no legal vehicle with which to hold him without bond, Orr said.
When asked about the record of felony charges and convictions, Orr said, given TJ Wiggins’ age, many if not most of them occurred when he was a juvenile.
One or two of those cases had dozens of charges, Orr said, because TJ Wiggins and other teenage accomplices broke into several structures and stole multiple items over the course of two nights. He was convicted on two or three charges and the rest were dropped.
Since he turned 18, Orr said, TJ Wiggins has been prosecuted on three cases —two in Highlands County and one in Polk County, including the recent assault — and has served six of his eight adult years in prison.
The assault case, Orr said, was set to have and still will have a pretrial hearing on July 30. Like all other courthouses in Florida since March, hearings have been handled virtually, but Orr said TJ Wiggins had not missed any scheduled hearings, which would have been a reason to hold him.