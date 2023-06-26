It’s the time of year when you may start seeing bees and butterflies around your yards.
If you convert a patch of the lawn you mow every week to native flowering plants, you’ll not only save time cutting the grass, you may attract more pollinators.
This past weekend marked the close of “National Pollinator Week,” a time when The Nature Conservancy (TNC) wants people to learn more about and do more to help the insects that fly from flower to flower, feeding on nectar and carrying pollen not only to fertilize wild plant species, but also pollinating the crops, groves and orchards that produce all the fruits and vegetables humans eat.
TNC states that pollinators are responsible for one of every three bites of food we eat, help with carbon sequestration and erosion, and help protect plants that in turn protect humans, such as the flowering plants on Florida’s coastal dunes, which make the dunes more resilient to daily erosion as well as storms.
Florida has more than 300 species of bees, all of which have differing preferences for flowering plants.
Also, Florida’s dunes and forested wetlands at the south end of Amelia Island State Park serve as a crucial stopover for migrating monarch butterflies. The orange and black Danaus plexippus completes a nearly 3,000-mile multi-generational migration from Mexico to the United States and Canada requiring habitat in cities, on farms, along coasts and in backyards, TNC states.
However, in the last two decades, monarch numbers have dropped more than 80%, from one billion butterflies in their winter range in Mexico in 1996 to only about 100 million in 2016. Researchers are concerned that the animal may be reaching a tipping point beyond which the population could collapse.
Researchers believe that more pollinator species may be facing similar struggles, and if pollinators are struggling, so will flowering plants that depend on them to spread their pollen.
One of the biggest struggles, one TNC is most directly addressing, is the disappearance and fragmentation of native plant habitat. Every square mile of open land turned to shopping centers or highways is the pollinator equivalent of leveling Manhattan, TNC states.
During a recent Pollinator’s Week, Citrus Industry Magazine listed all the ways growers can help, such as planting habitat vegetation in unused parts of the farm or adjacent forest, using pesticides and herbicides with care and protecting flowering plants that also serve as pollinator nesting sites.
Individuals can help, too. Apartment dwellers can get involved with community gardens or put out a window box with native flowers, which they can research under “Native Plants” at wildflower.org. Those who have a lawn could do something as simple as tolerating dandelions or converting a patch of grass to a native plant garden.
It even works if you’re on a high rise.
“Insects can fly,” points out Megan Whatton, a project director with TNC in Virginia, “so even if you’re on the 10th floor, if you plant it, they will come.”
