While volunteering at a nature park, I love interacting with children. I give them a sticker and tell them about all the fun things they will get to do.
Quickly … when handed the sticker…the parents say, “What do you say?” and the child immediately answers, “Thank You.” Thankfulness perfectly rounds out a happy exchange.
So, what does it mean to be thankful?
Perhaps, we can look first at what it is to be thankless.
To be thankless tends to be a trait that comes with the idea of entitlement. It’s what’s coming to us. We have our sights set very low.
That dangerous path can work against a healthy self-esteem and a healthy work ethic … producing a morose countenance or one of arrogance.
Then there is the heart. When the heart isn’t thankful for blessings, it hardens. Inconsideration follows and simple manners are forgotten.
Instead of being appreciative, we expect the presence of family, friends and acquaintances as if it is our right. Love is exploited instead of treasured.
But to be thankful sets our sights higher.
The Bible is filled with thankfulness ringing out joy, hope, contentment and trust. These result in love and joyful countenances that bless others and give a lift to the day.
When we are thankful for the simple things as well as God’s mighty works of creation and redemption and thank him, he is present in our praises.
And with God’s presence surrounding us, we have peace and rest. Take these verses into consideration as we celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends.
Psalm 100: 1 and 4 NKJV says, “Make a joyful shout to the Lord, all you lands…Enter into His gates with thanksgiving … Be thankful to Him, and bless His name.”
Psalm 147:7 encourages us to “Sing to the Lord with thanksgiving.”
Philippians 4: 6 reminds us, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God …”
2 Thessalonians 1:3 thanks God for other believers and their growing faith and love toward one another.
Psalm 75:1 says, “We give thanks to You, O God, we give thanks! For Your wondrous works declare that Your name is near.”
Psalm 92: 1 says, “It is good to give thanks to the Lord, and to sing praises to Your name, O Most High.”
James 1:17 reminds us, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning.”
So much for which to be thankful. Selah