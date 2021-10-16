Those who know me know that I am a Star Trek fan (calm down Star Wars fans, I am one of you as well). I have followed the franchise through its ups and downs, watching series and movies alike.
I’ve even written and sold a Star Trek short story. This was for an anthology called Strange New Worlds, which invited non-professional writers to submit their Star Trek stories. It took me a number of years to get into it, but my Star Trek: Voyager story “Adjustments” appeared in volume 10, the last one until recently. It was my first professional sale, and I am proud of it.
Even if you aren’t a Star Trek fan, you probably know something about it. The Original Series, which started back in 1966, brought us iconic characters. You’ve probably heard of Mr. Spock, the half-human, half-Vulcan science officer. But you’ve also heard of Captain James T. Kirk, who led the crew of the USS Enterprise “to boldly go … where no one has gone before.”
William Shatner first portrayed Kirk. While Shatner went on to other things after Trek, he never stopped being Kirk. The brave, headstrong captain who accomplished so much during his tenure captured fans’ hearts and minds. For the most part, Shatner embraced the role even after the series was in reruns.
He played Kirk for the last time in the movie “Star Trek: Generations,” where he helped Captain Jean-Luc Picard, the captain of his own Enterprise, save the ship, though Kirk did so at the cost of his own life.
Shatner has managed to outlive a number of his costars and is still active at the age of 90. This week he added another accomplishment to his list: He became the oldest person to go into space.
Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origins, hosted the actor and three other passengers on his New Shepherd spacecraft. Bezos, a Star Trek fan, didn’t go on the trip himself (he’d already taken a July flight) but was there to welcome the astronauts back from their 10-minute flight, which included three minutes of weightlessness.
Shatner was awed by the experience. One of the things he told Bezos after he safely returned to Earth was, “What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine.” He further said, “I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened. It’s extraordinary, extraordinary. I hope I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it. It’s so much larger than me and life.”
Shatner thinks the flight is an experience everyone should have. Which of course begs the question: If I had the chance to go, would I?
Bezos is not the only one if the spaceflight game. Elon Musk and Richard Branson also have companies with space programs. Musk’s SpaceX vehicles have taken astronauts to the International Space Station, while Branson’s Virgin Galactic vessels have been more like Bezos’, except they don’t go quite as high.
I’ll admit I’m intrigued by the thought of going into space. It sounds like a profound experience. I worry about my stomach and weightlessness, but wow, it’s tempting.
But if you ask me if I’d go on Bezos’ ship, I become more hesitant, for only one reason. Bezos’ vessel does not include a flight crew – everything is automated.
This makes me nervous. Look, I use technology all the time, and it’s great – when it works. It’s when something goes wrong, and you must get on the phone to tech support that it becomes a pain.
What if something went wrong on the ship? They don’t have an engineer like Star Trek’s Scotty to fix it. Would they try to talk me through a repair? That could be interesting, and not in a good way.
But right now, I won’t think about that. I will congratulate William Shatner for, even at 90, still boldly going. Godspeed, sir.