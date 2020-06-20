I am the first one to admit that when God gave out motivation to clean a house, I was off somewhere reading. In my house, I’m lucky to keep the way to the exits clear.
Part of the problem is clutter. My office, for example, needs someone to assist me in getting rid of stuff that I have no good reason to hang on to but do so anyway. There’s also a bunch of magazines under a computer table I should either skim or admit I’m never going to look at and throw away.
In the house, the kitchen is probably in the best shape, and that’s not all my doing. Mike, a young man living with us at the moment, loves to cook and has decided the kitchen is his project. Thanks to him and some help from me, things are more or less neat.
But there are reasons my house is in a state of disarray. It’s not just that housework isn’t one of my favorite activities. There are extenuating circumstances that are at work here. Let me list a few:
- Books. I am a firm believer in the saying, “The problem isn’t too many books, it’s not enough shelf space.” We have books in nearly every room of the house. Our current shelf space is not able to contain them all, so they’ve found themselves in various other spots.
Yes, I have a Kindle. But that doesn’t mean I don’t love and occasionally get my hands on print books. They have their place in my home.
What’s that you say? Get rid of some of them? Just the thought of that makes my palms sweaty. These are my friends. How do you get rid of friends?
- Dog. Gerry is Paul’s dog, but for now lives with us. Gerry is half Corgi, half Jack Russell terrier, and all dog. Like any dog, he sheds. Which means there is fur everywhere. Yes, even on the furniture because we do let him on it. Hey, he lives here.
This means I quickly fill my vacuum’s canister with fur when I do the floors. It’s a small price to pay for someone so cute. But it does add to the struggle.
- Time. This was more of a problem when my mother-in-law was alive. When I was a full-time caregiver, there wasn’t time or energy to tackle the house. I did the minimum to keep things functioning and hoped people would understand.
While this is less of a problem now, it’s still there. As I try to be a full-time writer the time must come from somewhere. And most of the time, given the choice between cleaning the house and creating fiction, the latter is more fun. I say “most of the time” because housework can be a delaying tactic when the writing is going badly. True story.
- Bad habits. I know I have developed bad habits of not cleaning over the years. I used to be much better at it than I am. I know I should do better and that there are all kinds of methods out there to help me improve. I just need to take a deep breath and make it a priority.
I probably will never be confused with Suzy Homemaker. But hopefully I can overcome some of these issues and have a cleaner house to show for it. Until then, please be kind if you come visit. And don’t wear a white glove.