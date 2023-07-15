County Commissioner Scott Kirouac wants his fellow commissioners to make a consensus on whether or not they want to reinstate impact fees.
At this week’s budget workshop, he asked whether or not the county would be best served to hold off on doing a study on new impact fee amounts, and other potential funding sources, if it turns out that the majority of commissioners don’t want to implement them.
It would save $200,000 on the study, he said, and could help balance the budget for this coming year. County Administrator Laurie Hurner said a study might not cost that much, but she and staff set that estimate high, just in case.
Kirouac also wants the study to help outline grants or types of municipal service benefit units the county could establish to fund these needs, but County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said it doesn’t necessarily do that.
“It’s not what we can or can’t do,” Sutphen said. “The study will give dollar figures of what you need to get the infrastructure.”
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he thought the county needed to have the study either way. Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she thought that the 18 months continuation of the impact fee moratorium would give the Board of County Commissioners more time to discuss the matter.
She said she wants to see the matter as an agenda item, up for vote or consensus. Commissioner Don Elwell said he believes they need the item on the agenda to decide the scope of the study, which would look at impact fees but should include other things.
Sutphen said the county is required to do a formal request for proposals to get some understanding of the cost for the study. They aren’t bound by that solicitation to then contract a study, she said.
Kirouac said he found it ironic that the county should have to spend money to request proposals, then spend money again for a study when county engineers and planners know what the county needs.
The last study in 2010 cost $110,000 and is “sitting on a shelf,” he said, because commissioners in the middle of a recession would not want to reinstate fees.
“To me, it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Kirouac said. “We know what we need some money for, and we could address it in this county if only we could adopt some minimal fee, or something like that, and say, ‘OK, a percentage is going toward drainage. A percentage is going toward recreation, or a percentage will go toward road improvement,’ or what have you.”
He found it ridiculous to pay a consultant $200,000 to tell the County Commission what their staff already knows and can report to them directly.
“I wouldn’t recommend to you all (to) take on that liability and have your staff try to calculate those numbers,” Sutphen said. “That’s not a fair request, I don’t think.”
She said a consulting firm would come up with numbers based on information county staff provides, “but you want one that does that for a living,” Sutphen said.
It’s better, she said, to have an outside firm do that so that it doesn’t seem like the county government is serving itself.
Roberts came back to that question, too, saying he understands that the county is bound, by law, to do a study in order to impose or reinstate impact fees of any kind.
Tuck said she doesn’t think this is the time to spend $200,000 of taxpayers’ money on a study, not when groceries, gasoline and other expenses have increased. Sutphen countered that the county’s expenses have increased, too, and needs more funding avenues than just raising the rates on property tax payers.
At the end of the debate, Kirouac repeated his preference not to move forward unless at least three commissioners are willing to impose new impact fees. Otherwise, the county can wait on the study.
“It will say we need fees,” Kirouac said. “I’d be surprised if it didn’t.”