To know the truth will set you free
God created you, you did not evolve.
No global warming, weather on cycles.
You are male or female, no other sexes.
Government by the 10 Commandments and Constitution are of God.
The right to choose another religion is a freedom as long as you obey the laws of our land and Constitution.
Gay lifestyles are condemned of God, so is fornication.
Abortion is wrong.
Leaving U.S. citizens in Afghanistan is wrong.
Ending energy independence was wrong.
Indoctrination in education with CRT, gender ID, and misinformation of history of forefathers and Founding Fathers is wrong.
Vaccination mandates are wrong.
Masks don’t work.
There is no separation of church and state. Bibles were approved for teaching in schools in 1782.
Illegal immigration is wrong.
When the laws aren’t enforced equally for all, then nonenforcement becomes criminal compliance.
Without God’s law there is no freedom.
We need to repent, accept Jesus Christ and be saved, and return to God’s ways. He knows what is best.
Paul Strunc
Sebring