To my children at Christmas
I haven’t the money to buy presents for you,
all wrapped up in tinsel and bows.
So I’ll open my heart and write you a poem,
and this is the way it goes.
This year will be different from the Christmases past, when you rush down to look at the tree.
Instead of your gifts piled high on the floor,
here’s the gift you’ll receive from me ...
All my Love for you, I’ve tucked
‘neath the wings of the angel on top of the tree. From each light that shines out through the boughs, comes a wish that was placed there by me.
The red lights are filled with happiness,
to last you each day of the year.
While the green lights are there to remind you, that I’ll help keep your path straight and clear.
As you gaze at the blue lights, Remember
if ever you’re filled with despair ...
I’ll do what I can to bring comfort
and be honored, your burdens to share.
May sunshine that’s found in the orange ones,
go seeping right into your heart,
and remain there forever and always.
so the smile on your face won’t depart.
A wish for good health for a lifetime, you’ll find in the bulbs rosy pink.
May your heartaches only be small ones, and over as quick as a wink.
The white lights shining so brightly,
hold the very best wish I am sure,
that whenever you’re faced with temptation, your character will remain ever pure.
Keep your spirits forever sparkling,
like the tinsel that covers the tree.
May the Good Lord bless and protect you, And guide you eternally.
J. Anthony Razzano Sr.
Sebring