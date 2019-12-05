LAKE PLACID — Park goers at Tobler Memorial Park at the entrance to Placid Lakes can still use the park and boat ramp even though there is extensive seawall and sidewalk construction going on on the north end of the ramp.
The bathrooms, pavilions and playground will not be affected by the construction. Sarah Albritton from the Office of Management & Budget at Highlands County Board of County Commission, said the project completion date was Dec. 18, weather depending. According to Burke Marine Construction’s Louis Carlini, the Thanksgiving holiday set them behind a bit but he feels confident the project is on track.
Burke Marine construction is replacing over 1,300 feet of seawall and sidewalk. The present seawall was failing, causing erosion and voids under the sidewalks which was a dangerous situation. Carlini did not see any reason the boat ramp would have to close, so it remains open at this time.
Carlini said the seawall in place was made by preformed concrete which had seams. “Whatever material was used in the seams, it was eroded and caused the sand to leak out and into the canal,” he said. “We are going to use a very hardy filter cloth to prevent the sand from seeping. and attach it to the concrete. Then we will backfill the area and re-pour concrete.”
The three bids for the seawall project were from Burke Marine at $21,250; Cropland Services, Inc. at $61,788 and Deep South Ag Services & Erosion Control with $25,500.
Carlini was asked how many years the $21,250 repair would last. Carlini said the filter should last a good while as it is made of very strong material. He says they have filter cloths on seawalls that have been there for 20-30 years.
Albritton explained, “The project will be paid for by the Placid Lakes Special Benefit District.”
A separate and smaller portion of the south side of the ramp was completed by Burke in 2015.