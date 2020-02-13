LAKE PLACID — Toby the Clown Foundation has met all the demands from the Lake Placid Town Council and will be allowed to install the shed that Darrel Jingst asked for in January. The proposed site at 109 W. Interlake Blvd. would have been in the southeast portion of the property. The agreed-upon site is on the west side of the property, hidden by a concrete border wall.
Monday night, Town Council was asked by the Foundation to issue an exemption to the setback for the shed they wish to erect behind the multi-colored wall on the property. Councilman Ray Royce moved for approval and added the exception would expire if the shed was removed and the shed could be removed for lack of maintenance.
In January, Town Engineer Joe Barber referred the matter to the council because the shed would be in a “highly visible” spot and he did not want to approve it. In January, Jingst, County Planning Supervisor Jodene Thayer and County Planner Dana Riddell asked the council for an exemption to the commercial site plan review process that would save the clown members $2,000-$3,000 in engineering and time to get through the red tape. Thayer was adamant that if the Foundation went that route, they would be approved but would be out the money and time.
Jingst offered to eventually paint the shed to match the rest of the building to which Councilman Ray Royce said Jingst was not doing himself any favors. Royce further said in the meeting that the Foundation had created an “eyesore” in town.
Council members asked Jingst to consider putting the shed behind the wall on the property’s western side and behind the alley. Council members felt that losing one parking space to have the shed hidden was worth it. Royce moved to have staff work with the Foundation to the alternate location.