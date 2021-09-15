LAKE PLACID — You’ve seen them at birthday parties, at festivals, the circus, on television or even a haunted house. Known by their distinctive makeup and costume, as well as buffoonery, clowns have been inducing laughter or the unintentional fright from both children and adults since the start of the clown, dating back to around 2400 B.C. Clowns can be found in all parts of the world, even right here in Lake Placid. That is where Toby the Clown Foundation Inc. has existed for nearly three decades. The foundation has become part of everyday life in town, and this is their story.
It’s the early 1990s and a retired Keith “Toby” Stokes just moved to Lake Placid from the Midwest. He enjoyed spending his retired days amongst the Lake Placid Community but missed the lighthearted feeling he got from being a clown. Toby would approach Florida Hospital-Heartland Medical Center and make arrangements to entertain patients. Ex-president of the club, Darrel “String Bean” Jingst, explained that if Toby wanted to, he could spend every day at the hospital cheering up patients. From the positive impacts that were shown from his visits, Toby decided that he needed more clowns to help in his escapade to putting smiles on people’s faces.
The hospital was gracious enough to let Toby use some of the meeting rooms to conduct classes and, in 1993, six people graduated in the art of clowning. Sandy Pelski, known as “Giggles” to most, was one of those six people, “My friend Susie and I went in that class then the next year, our husbands ‘Charlie Chuckles’ and ‘Big Al’ attended.” As more people began to take flight in these classes and participated or volunteered in the community, they started to receive donations, which the group used to purchase a sound system.
After the group opened a bank account, they decided it was time to form a clown alley. And in December of 1995, Toby’s Clown Alley was organized. The alley then applied to Clowns of America International for their charter as an organized clown club and was designated as Alley 296. Classes were routinely held at the local hospitals, they agreed to furnish the facilities for the trainings and in turn the clowns would entertain patients. As time passed on and Toby’s classes increased in frequency and size, the thought began if something more was needed, “And it was always his dream to have a place to be able to hold clown school and to have place to for the clowns here in Lake Placid,” expressed String Bean.
The dream started to come to fruition when 573 clowns were certified and growing demands for clowns to appear at functions was needed, and on May 15, 2000, the organization became a non-profit corporation. “They formed a 501 (3)(C), which was really a big deal, so that they could collect funds to be able to buy property and expand into something bigger,” explains String Bean. “And in 2001, Toby’s Clown Foundation bought seven lots.” Included in these lots was a 687 square foot building which was renovated and completed in 2002 and despite its size, was used as the school.
The Foundation registered with Florida as Toby’s Clown School, with its motto being “Smiles, Love, and Laughter,” a still very relevant motto today. Around that same time, another dream was being conceived. String Bean joked that Toby’s dream was to have an auditorium, but once they talked him down a bit, Toby and Big Al started to envision a museum strictly for clown memorabilia. “They started collecting museum quality clown things. And actually, for about eight years they collected, and it was collected at Big Al’s house,” said String Bean.
This collection was used for phase two in 2008 when plans were drawn up for a new museum and library addition and broke ground in spring of 2009. By November of that year, the addition was completed and finally opened for use to not only the public but for all clowns present and past. The museum artifacts were donated by regular people or various organizations and associations Toby was part of. Not only were there old costumes in the museum, but paintings, figurines, including a large Emmett Kelly Jr. collection. There were also photographs from the first clown classes held in the hospital and old circus posters. “We have a number of them that are signed by famous clowns that served with Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey,” said String Bean.
Sandy “Giggles” Pelski explained that her husband Big Al would go to every antique shop, every sale in town to get frames that would fit the posters perfectly. The museum has not one spot that hasn’t been touched by some sort of memorabilia. In total there are over 700 pieces inside and continually growing or being rotated. Giggles expressed one of the items she cherishes in the space is a miniature replica of what an old circus looked like done by hand by Big Al. String Bean mentions that even though the school was Toby’s dream, it was Big Al’s reality and that Big Al donated much of his time to the foundation. “We say that Toby started the clowning, but soon after Toby started the clowning, it was Big Al that just picked up everything and he ran with it.”
In December of 2011, Toby’s Clown Foundation and Toby’s Clown Alley merged into one to educate clowns. What does someone learn in clown school? Well, they’ll learn the art of clowning and the history of it, how to do clown makeup, as well as the types of clowns, which they’ll get to choose which clown suites them best. Both Giggles and String Bean take on forms of the Auguste Clown, “So, I’m the fun-loving clown and my daughter is a White Face. So, whenever we do skits together, she’s the prim and the proper and I’m the brunt of all the jokes, so that’s two different classes of clown, but we work together,” said String Bean.
Toby’s Clown Foundation Inc has been part of many of the events both private and public that happen in Highlands County. “We do the Country Fair and the Caladium Festival every year. And we usually do the Barktoberfest uptown,” said Giggles. Activities such as festivals, parades, civic events and parties are all organized by the Alley.
When asked about what being a clown means to String Bean and Giggles, they refer to their motto, “Being a clown allows us to be able to spread smiles, love, and laughter in our community. And we think that smiles, love and laughter are one of the things that this world needs desperately today,” said String Bean. “It’s very rewarding for us as clowns to be able to make people have that smile. You have things that you do for kids, but then we’re also clowning with adults.” Even though clowns may dress and act silly, they have every intention to make you feel good and that is what made Toby start the foundation. Since the start of its inception, Toby the Clown Foundation Inc. has graduated more than 2000 clowns and that is his true legacy.
The museum is free to the public, open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They hold their next clown class on November 12, 13, 14. Please contact the museum for more details.