LAKE PLACID — When sponsors were needed for this year’s Highlander Awards, Toby the Clown Foundation, Inc. in Lake Placid didn’t hesitate to support the 501©(3) non-profit charity nominees. After all, Toby’s is also a non-profit organization.
Giggles the Clown, aka Sandy Pelski, stepped up to say that all the ‘non-profits’ do good for the community helping children, and especially the elderly. She said, “They appreciate us, and we appreciate what they do too.”
Giggles learned her clowning back in 1993 when she was in the first Clown School class taught by Keith ‘Toby’ Stokes himself. She giggled also, “We provide smiles, love and laughter.”
Today, there are over 100 members who clown around town.
One of Lake Placid’s famous murals is on the front of the American Clown Museum & School, at 109 W. Interlake Blvd., in downtown Lake Placid at the circle. If you would like to attend the next clown school, it will be held the weekend of Nov. 12-14. You can join people from around the world who come to learn clowning. They even get to pick a new name.
You’ll see various clowns at community events and celebrations. They might even be your neighbor who you probably won’t even recognize. They perform skits, face painting, and handing out balloons that have been transformed into all sorts of animals and shapes.
You can also find Toby’s Clown School at www.tobysclownfoundation.org, or on Facebook. Their email address is tobysclowns@gmail.com. The phone number is 863-465-2920.
Giggles also said that all three of the 501©(3) nominees are well known for the work they do helping others. She and her fellow clowns are proud to be their sponsor for this year’s Highlands News-Sun Highlander Award.