Members of Toby’s Clowns in Lake Placid recently attended the 2023 South East Clown Association Convention at Ocean Landings Resort in Cocoa Beach from Aug. 21-24. In addition to performing, they learned to perfect their skills in character development, comedy, skits, balloon art and magic.
The theme of this year’s convention was Country Fair. Esther “Loopy” Lane took first place in Paradability, pulling her wagon of piglets filled with “Pulled Pork.” Denise “Gracie” DeLoge Woodhull placed second place in Paradability with her hysterical “Charlie the Turducken” marionette, a designer mix of turkey, duck and chicken, who donned a blue ribbon for winning “Best in Show”. Sandy “Giggles” Pelski tied for second place in Paradability. The crowd was amazed as she carried a lovely suitcase labeled “Gramma’s Bloomers” that when she stopped for the audience, it popped open with a burst of colorful flowers. As she walked on by, she then hesitated, stopped, reopened the suitcase, and pulled out a lovely pair of red laced bloomers at least three to four feet wide.