LAKE PLACID — Toby’s Clown School and Museum had a graduating class of clowns on Feb. 26. Beginning on Feb. 24, nine new individuals, along with one returning clown, and several instructors joined the good folks at Toby’s clown house.
The first lesson … makeup! The way the student applies the makeup determines the type of clown they will be. The students also learned other skills in the art of clowning, like costuming, character development, balloon art, face painting, how to interact with the public, clown skits and so much more.
By the end of the weekend, the new clowns, dressed in their most creative ensembles, put on a number of skits for friends and family as part of their graduation ceremony. Students came from all over. One student, a third-generation clown, came all the way from Michigan.
One important part of learning to be a clown is choosing a clown name. This matters so much because oftentimes, your clown name helps to develop your clown character and costume. The instructors – some local, some from North Florida, and even one from Texas – showed the new clowns the ropes while exemplifying the motto to “spread smiles, love and laughter.”
Instructors continuously hone their skills by appearing at local community events, teaching, and attending conventions. In fact, many of the school’s very own will be attending the world clown convention in Orlando on March 20-24. This event brings seasoned clowns and vendors from across the globe to meet, share ideas, and have fun.
Learning how to clown is a dying art, but rich in history. If you would be interested in learning more, visit the museum in person Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or go online and check out tobytheclownfoundation.org.
The next class will be held Nov. 17-19; then again next February. Mark your calendars now and join the clown family.