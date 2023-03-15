Graduating class of 2023

Meet the graduating clown class of February 2023: Bottom, from left: Jill Aine Nickerson-Rabine (AKA Jolly Jill); Cindy Clugston (AKA Raindrop); Patrice McCaw (AKA PatYasa); Kayla Kroschel (AKA Koo Koo Puff a third-generation clown); and Sylvia Hustavanan-Lonnquist (AKA Twiddle); back row, from left: Michael Saunders (AKA Cab-B); Edward Stull (AKA Mudzy); Riley Tanner (AKA ZoZo); and Irene Moore (AKA Smilerina).

 COURTESY/TOBY’S CLOWN SCHOOL

LAKE PLACID — Toby’s Clown School and Museum had a graduating class of clowns on Feb. 26. Beginning on Feb. 24, nine new individuals, along with one returning clown, and several instructors joined the good folks at Toby’s clown house.

The first lesson … makeup! The way the student applies the makeup determines the type of clown they will be. The students also learned other skills in the art of clowning, like costuming, character development, balloon art, face painting, how to interact with the public, clown skits and so much more.

