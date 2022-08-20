SEBRING — If you haven’t voted early yet for this primary and you want to, you still have a chance today.
Highlands County’s early voting locations will open at 8:30 a.m. and will close at 4:30 p.m. The primary election itself will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at voters’ designated precincts.
Certain local races will be decided in this primary election, because the competing candidates are from the same political party or their offices are non-partisan at-large elected seats, or both.
- County Commissioner District 2 between Don Elwell and Kathy Rapp.
- School Board District 4 between Bill Brantley and Reese Martin.
- School Board District 5 between Jill Compton Twist and Nicole Radonski.
While the primary ballot shows a School Board District 1 race between Jeremy Daugherty and incumbent Isaac Durrance, Daugherty bowed out of the race in early July, after ballots had been printed.
School Board District 1, by default, goes to Durrance.
To vote early, voters may go to either the Penny Ogg Operations Center at 4504 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring, council chambers at Avon Park City Hall at 123 E. Pine St. or Lake Placid Town Government Center at 1069 U.S.27 North.
Officials at the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Office said you don’t have to live near one of the early voting places to vote there, but if you don’t vote today, you’ll have to go to your designated precinct listed on your voter registration card, which is based on where you live.
Early voting will not take place on Monday, the day before the election, and several precincts tend to get busy because of the large number of people assigned to them. Be prepared to wait, especially if your precinct is one of the most busy, according to local elections officials: Precincts 4, 5, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 25.
Early voting has been brisk, but not heavy. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the Elections Office, only 9,491 or 13.92% of Highlands County’s 68,197 active eligible voters had turned out for early voting. Those numbers do not include the voters who visited polls on Thursday afternoon or all day Friday.
Those numbers also do not include mail-in ballots, which accounted for 6,969 voters, or 73.31% of the primary election tally, as of Thursday morning.
In turn, 2,532 people, 26.64% went in person for early voting, as of Thursday, and five people, just 0.05%, voted provisional ballots.
Provisional ballots are used when there is a discrepancy with the voter’s registration which will require verification. Rather than turn voters away, local elections officials have said they will allow a person to vote a provisional ballot, which is then tallied after the voter is verified by the Highlands County Canvassing Board under Florida Statute 101.048.
The voter, under the statute, can present any documentation necessary to verify voting status, as long as it’s given to the Supervisor of Elections by 5 p.m. on the second day following the election.
At the general election, which will be Nov. 8, all registered voters receive the same ballot and may vote for any candidate or question on the ballot. If there are write-in candidates who have qualified for a particular office, a space will be left on the ballot where their name can be written.
Early voting in the general election, according to staff at the Elections Office, starts on Oct. 27 and runs until Nov. 5.