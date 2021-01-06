TALLAHASSEE — A series of controversial toll road projects will get attention next week from the Senate Transportation Committee. The committee, which will meet Jan. 12 for the first time in advance of the 2021 legislative session, is scheduled to receive an overview from the Department of Transportation that will include information about the three projects dubbed Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance, or M-CORES.
The projects, approved by lawmakers in 2019, would extend the Suncoast Parkway from Citrus County to Jefferson County, extend Florida’s Turnpike from Wildwood to connect with the Suncoast Parkway and create a new road linking Polk and Collier counties.
Reports completed in November by three state task forces directed the Department of Transportation to further determine if the roads would reduce congestion on Interstate 75; establish how the roads would be used for disaster evacuations and response; consider the economic pluses and minuses in shifting traffic into rural regions; work with local governments so utility and broadband expansions meet existing policies about urban sprawl; and protect environmentally sensitive resources such as springs, wetlands, and floodplains.
The 2019 legislation anticipated construction beginning in January 2023 and the roads being completed by 2030.
Critics have questioned the need for the roads, the potential economic impacts and the potential to create sprawl in rural communities. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has argued the roads, requiring up to $101.7 million a year, will “put an unnecessary strain on the state’s ability to fund urgent priorities” as Florida battles revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic.
The roads have been backed by groups such as the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Florida, the Florida Ports Council and the Florida Trucking Association.