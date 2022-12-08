APTOPIX Saints Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts to the fans as he runs off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The Buccaneers won 17-16.

 CHRIS O’ MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Tom Brady still has a knack for pulling off the improbable.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s NFL-record 44th fourth-quarter comeback enabled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to avoid falling two games under .500 and create a little breathing room for themselves atop the NFC South.

