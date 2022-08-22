Obit-Weiskopf

In this May 24, 1980, file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Weiskopf has died of pancreatic cancer.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Major champion and golf course architect Tom Weiskopf has died of pancreatic cancer. His wife says Weiskopf died Saturday at their home in Big Sky, Montana. Weiskopf’s contributions to golf go far beyond his 16 PGA Tour wins and his British Open title at Troon in 1973. He was blunt and accurate when he worked as a TV analyst. And he was equally successful as a golf course architect. Weiskopf was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020. Laurie Weiskopf says he was still working on design projects in the week leading to his death. Tom Weiskopf was 79.

Tom Weiskopf’s golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Troon in the British Open. He was always candid, often outspoken and unfailingly accurate in the television booth. He found even greater success designing golf courses.

