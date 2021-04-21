LAKE PLACID — Tomoka Heights is a gated community just north of Lake Placid. For the past 15 years they have held a huge rummage sale on their grounds in fall. It was not held this fall because of the COVID-19.
Bev Seibert who has volunteered for the sale and headed it for the past four said, “We had so much merchandise that we decided to hold it this spring in our storage unit.
The sale items are donated from residents of Tomoka Heights. The proceeds are used to support four of the community’s yearly activities. In 2020 the sale grossed over $33,000.
The 16th annual sale began Thursday at 9 a.m. and ran through Saturday. Volunteer security and parking attendants were busy all the days as the traffic just flooded in and out, with people seeking and finding treasures.
Jack Parker from Tropical Harbor found a prize he has been looking for for years. It was a “Tuck Board.” “He said, “A Tuck Board is a game like Chinese Checkers. The boards sell for $150 apiece. I found one here for $4. As I carried it to the counter to pay for it, a number of people approached me and wanted to buy it from me.” He added. “The most fun at a rummage sale is in the hunt.”
Michelle and Freddy Karthauser shopped for board games. Duane Hix had his eye on tools.
Dorothy Burkett found so much stuff she piled it on a table and went back for more.
Sandi Hurlbutt from Lake Placid loves country music. She found one entitled, “101 Greatest Country Hits” from a box filled with CD’s. Shirley Mueller from Wisconsin picked up a mirror and loved the face of a beautiful women she recognized in it, so she bought it!
The items were nicely categorized by a staff of twenty volunteers. There were tennis rackets, furniture, collectibles, jewelry, golf clubs, mops, books, flower arrangements, paintings, glassware, and lots of walkers.
Vicki Hostetter and Sandy Langenfeld along with other volunteers served as money changers.
Bev Seibert said, “We have so many nice gifts donated that we may hold our Tomoka Heights sale twice a year from now on.”