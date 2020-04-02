Year after year the Tomoka Heights Scholarship Committee raises thousands of dollars for Lake Placid graduates. This year was no different with Tomoka Height receiving donations and hosting a Chinese Auction to raise money.
“Tomoka Heights has what we call a Chinese Auction,” said Bonnie Ladwig. “It is a Chinese dinner that is catered by Hibachi Buffet. There is a 50/50 raffle, a silent action and then a live auction. We raised a little over $7,586 for scholarships for Lake Placid seniors. I’ve been here 15 years and this event has been going on all that time and maybe even before that.”
“The Chinese Auction is the last Saturday of February or the first Saturday of March that we have it,” Ladwig said. “The event is for Tomoka Heights residents only. We did get donations from various golf course, restaurants and most of the items come from donations from the community. There are people from our crafts group who have donated paintings, table runners, place mats. One lady did a rug with the Tomoka duck on it and there is a man that does woodcarving that donated a lot of different wood carved items.”
The scholarship fund has grown this year.
“Last year we were able to give 10 $1,000 scholarships,” Ludwig said. “This year, Duke Energy gave us $2,500 and the solar farm gave us a $5,000 donation toward vocational scholarships, allowing us to give away 13 scholarships this year. This is something the community has really supported.”
Tomoka Heights has already selected this year’s recipients.
“This year we had about 30 applicants and it is divided into academic and vocational,” Ludwig added. “Our committee decided this morning who would get them. Hopefully it does some good. When you read these scholarship applications, some of them, your heart just breaks. Some of these kids and the hardships they have. Some of the kids are just brilliant and do so much in the community, in school, working and have fantastic grades. They are all very deserving.”