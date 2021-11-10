LAKE PLACID — Throughout the year residents of Tomoka Heights in Lake Placid donate gently used items for a huge sale held in January. The past few years because of COVID it was canceled. However it is once again planned for Jan. 21-22, 2022.
Bev Seibert is the chairwoman of the event. She also coordinated last Saturday’s Christmas Boutique.
“We collected many holiday items and decided to hold a fall sale of Christmas items.”
Bargain hunters started to arrive at 8 a.m. to find the most prized items. There were decorated Christmas trees, ornaments, wreaths, snowmen, dinnerware, books, baskets, bells, and Christmas outfits.
Resident volunteers helped with parking, managed the pay station, wrapped gifts and aided anyone looking for a deal to find a prized item.
Erin Holmes found the perfect lamp and Shannon Kandrot and her daughter purchased Christmas garland and ornaments. Throughout the day people found hidden treasures for holiday decorating.
Mark your calendar for the biggest January garage sale in Highlands County. They will have washing machines, dryers, end tables, dinning tables and chairs, sports and fishing equipment, jewelry, dinnerware, book shelves and cases You name it, it will be there. Early arrivals will get the most sought after items.