SEBRING — Tomoka Heights residents still have a couple of years to adjust to what might happen with the entrances to their community when a fire station moves in.
That’s one of the reasons why Highlands County officials have arranged, as part of the land transfer from AdventHealth Lake Placid to the county for the new Lake Placid Fire Department, to include frontage and access roads across the property to facilitate safe in and out flow for residents, for hospital staff and patients and for emergency vehicles.
In a series of emails, residents who had viewed agenda materials on the matter expressed opinions that the highway would need caution lights, not unlike those used at other fire and emergency medical stations, to stop traffic and let emergency crews onto the highway.
Although they also understood that the frontage road would run parallel to the highway between hospital property and the highway, other concerns included possible congestion from incoming ambulances going to the hospital or its helipad having possible conflict with outgoing fire trucks. Some thought residents could avoid conflict by using another entrance.
Formal acceptance of the property by Highlands County commissioners took place on June 1, but Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor told commissioners the plan is to have the building complete by August 2023, a little more than two years from now, if all goes well.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen told commissioners that the Town of Lake Placid has required the county to put in a frontage road. It would provide access around the fire station for people going to the hospital and in and out of Tomoka Heights, which is located by and behind the hospital.
It also may help alleviate traffic conflicts with U.S. 27. The site of the new station, in addition to being at the entrances to a hospital and subdivision, also is near Lake Placid’s relatively new town hall. That section of the highway, however, has no traffic signal to facilitate turns on, off or across the roadway. Even then, the new station is expected to improve ease of access to the highway for emergency crews. The current station in downtown Lake Placid only has access onto Interlake Boulevard and has only a shell-road access for the flagship ladder truck assigned to that station.
The 2.61 acres beside the hospital, however, can accommodate a 9,000-square-foot station — double the size of the current one — with enough room to house paid 24/7 emergency crews.
Approximately nine months ago, Lake Placid Town Council members expressed their hope that the Florida Department of Transportation would allow a traffic light on U.S. 27 after the firehouse gets built, adding that they would prefer it at the Vista Drive intersection to also benefit St. John’s Street across the highway.
Councilman Ray Royce, while he agreed with other council members that that node would see more traffic and development in the near future, did not think there would be any guarantee of a light right away.
Traffic lights via FDOT run several hundred thousand dollars, he said. Also, FDOT won’t install a light without a warrant study to ensure that a light is needed.
“I think there will eventually be a light there,” Royce said. “There is a whole bunch of stuff that makes that area attractive.”
Highlands News-Sun staff writer Kim Moody contributed to this report.