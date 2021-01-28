I just read your editorial on the pipeline.
It should be on the front page. Great point you made about Sleepy Joe’s concern about emissions. The pipeline is emission free, while trucks pump exhaust into the atmosphere. How many people have been harmed or killed because of pipeline accidents … and how many are killed on the highways in accidents involving trucks? Our truckers work hard and do a great job distributing our necessities throughout the country … but now their costs and ours are going to soar because gas prices will go back up to the Obama era costs.
Way to go, Joe Biden. You stole the election, now you’re stealing people’s jobs and their money. The president who tried to save our country from China has been shoved aside by an illegal election … a fraud none of our elected officials, including the worthless Supreme Court, is interested in rectifying.
There are too few people in Washington who have spines … maybe that’s why we always see them slumping in their big leather seats.
Too few of them are fighting for the rights of the people who pay their salaries.
We’re just sheep being nudged along toward the socialist slaughterhouse.
Suzanna Crean
Sebring