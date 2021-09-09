With a forecast hovering right over 100, it promised to be a hot day for hiking. Considering the night before included several inches of rain, we planned accordingly to try and hike somewhere the trail would be passable. I don’t mind puddles and slogging, but lately some of my favorite locations are more canoe trails than walking paths. When the water level is over my boots, I’m moving on to another location.
As expected, the drier trail we chose was mostly overgrown and required a lot of bending, stooping and pushing through the sprawling growth of plant matter. Far too hot out there for most trail maintenance, summer hikes always include the knowledge that you’ll be in overgrown grass with brush overtaking the former pathways. Sprayed well to avoid ticks and chiggers, our hiking sticks became most useful in pushing aside thorny vines and pulling down webs.
In the lead, I walked through quite a few silken barriers spanning the air before I got busy twirling my stick like a magic wand. Relocating spider after spider, we enjoyed viewing them up close before ensuring they had moved off and back up into the brush. Some webs we were able to dodge or crouch under in a backache-inducing limbo. The pathway was apparently a great flyway for the pollinating insects. I felt as though I could sense arachnid frustration over our intrusion into their formerly well outfitted hunting grounds.
Walking on in the hush, here and there the burbling, R2D2-like calls of the white-eyed vireos toyed with us. Hidden in the dense brush, they flirted with my efforts to capture them on camera or in the lens of my binoculars. The peter-peter-peter calls of tufted titmice carried us along as the chips of red-bellied woodpeckers caroled about. We heard a pair of red-shouldered hawks but hidden in our tunnel of plant life, we caught only glimpses of that which flew overhead.
Huge dragonflies shared the trail with us and buzzed back and forth, clearly irritated by our presence. Landing to regard us with their large, globed eyes, we watched them itch like dogs or paddle their gossamer wings like a child ready to jump into a pool. Now and then one munched on another before tossing the exoskeleton aside before zooming off for their next prey.
Beneath our feet bumbled large ants and darting grasshoppers. The ants worked tirelessly collecting bits of debris to place around their mound or carry off to the workers of another clan. Here and there, southeastern five-lined skinks slipped through the sandy soils to scurry off in a flash of fallen leaves. It was hot and we were melting but nature carried on unperturbed by the temperature.
Aching for a breeze, or even the clouds to filter the sunlight, we hiked on in silence. Here and there the river danced in a swirl of eddies or burbled with the sounds of flowing water, but for the most part we heard only our own thoughts. This made it worth the mild heat exhaustion and aching limbs. Experiencing nature as a guest viewing its everyday workings was a great way to spend our Labor Day holiday.