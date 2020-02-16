The courts, the Florida Legislature, the Congress and other public bodies need diversity not because it is politically correct, but because it is essential to something that gets too little attention these days: Maintaining the people’s faith in self-government.
To have that confidence, citizens need to see a reasonable number of lawmakers and judges who look and think like them, reflecting the diversity that is our nation’s greatest strength.
That means a diversity of thought and creeds, as well as of gender and ethnicity.
Unfortunately, Floridians see too little diversity of any sort on the Florida Supreme Court.
The five justices — two seats are vacant — all are male and white. Two are Hispanic.
Two women, one of them black, sat on the court until their mandatory retirement in January 2019. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a white man and a white Hispanic woman to replace them, but both left almost immediately for presidential appointments to a federal appeals court.
Florida’s highest court had not been all-male since 1985, and except for one four-year span, had not been all white since 1975.
Now, the Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission has recommended nine applicants for those two vacant seats. Five are women, including one who is black. One of the men is Hispanic and another is Jewish.
If DeSantis understands the need for a black justice, as he should, he has a dilemma. He can either appoint someone who won’t be eligible to take the seat until September 24, or he can ask the commission for up to three more names.
The Constitution requires a Supreme Court justice to have been admitted to the Florida Bar for the previous 10 years. Renatha Francis, the black nominee who is a judge of the 15th Circuit at West Palm Beach, won’t reach that milestone until September 24. She passed the Bar Examination in 2010, soon after graduating from Florida Coastal School of Law.
Francis acknowledged the timing problem during her interview with the nominating commission. Why its members voted to recommend her regardless is nothing the public is allowed to know. The Constitution permits secret deliberations, which is unwise. Replying to our inquiry, the chairman, Daniel Nordby, said he couldn’t comment on its discussions or on any candidate or nominee.
Francis is obviously a DeSantis favorite. She had been an appointed circuit judge in Miami for just two years when he appointed her to a Palm Beach vacancy four months ago, passing over local applicants. She also was a favorite of former Gov. Rick Scott, who appointed her to the Dade County Court in 2017 and to the circuit bench a year later.
There were four other black applicants, including three well-qualified circuit judges with longer service records. Unlike the nine nominees, however, those judges did not report membership in the Federalist Society.
Federalist credentials have become virtually a requirement for appointment to the federal bench under President Trump and to Florida’s courts under Scott and DeSantis. The politicization of the judiciary has intensified since 2001, when the Legislature agreed to let the governor appoint all nine members of each nominating commission, not just three.
(In Florida, the governor alone decides who will serve on the Supreme Court, but he must select someone whose name has been forwarded by the nominating commission. But he gets to pick all members of the nominating commission, too. Florida does not require Senate confirmation of state Supreme Court justices.)
Diversity of thought has all but vanished from the Florida Supreme Court, where Jorge Labarga is now the only justice not committed to the Federalist Society’s controversial creed of “textualism.” Under that legal philosophy, law and legal documents are interpreted based on the ordinary meaning of the legal text.
In other words, the original intent matters little, and current reality and contrasting precedent matter not at all. It is a lodestar for extremely conservative rulings, such as the court’s recent reversal of a ruling that said only a unanimous jury could recommend a death sentence.
In her application, Francis wrote that “statutory textualism best preserves our republican form of government by deferring law-making responsibility to the democratically accountable branches of government, and thwarting potential end-runs on the democratic process caused by judges who try to make law from the bench.”
That’s just what the Legislature, the governor and his nominating commissioners want to hear.
DeSantis’s office is candid about it: According to Joe Jacquot, DeSantis’s general counsel, sharing the governor’s Federalist views is the “singular test” for appointment to the bench.
He said exactly that at a Federalist Society convention in Orlando Feb. 1.
Describing the attendees at a recent Judicial College course for new judges, he said he had heard them talking about the ethnic diversity in the room. But, he said, they told him, “’We all think the same.’”
“They brag about it, but it’s frightening,” says Sen. Perry Thurston Jr., D-Fort Lauderdale, a lawyer who is sponsoring legislation to restore the independence of Florida’s nominating commissions.
His Senate Bill 86, and House Bill 379 by Rep. Al Jacquet, D-Riviera Beach, embrace the appointment method established in 1972 by Gov. Reubin Askew, who valued a non-political judiciary.
Florida’s nominating commissions — one each for 20 circuits, one each for five district courts of appeal — used to have three members appointed by the governor, three by the Florida Bar, and three chosen by the other six members. That worked with only rare controversies over 29 years, under a Republican governor as well as Democrats.
Asked why he had named a Supreme Court justice who turned out to be quite conservative, Askew, a Democrat, replied, “I didn’t appoint him for his politics. I appointed him for his integrity.”
It is fundamentally destructive of the integrity of the courts to make any particular creed a criterion for appointment.
The Thurston-Jacquet legislation would save the judiciary from becoming a satellite of the Federalist Society. However, the bills haven’t had a single committee hearing during the present session and are not likely to.
Lawyers who aren’t concerned about this should be, because their clients are the ultimate losers from a judiciary slanted so drastically in a single direction.
