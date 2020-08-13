To those who have already voted, my apologies for not having said this before now. For those who have not voted, I hope you think long and hard before voting for Greg Harris.
More than a year ago, I was at a meeting where he was one of the speakers. I voiced to him a concern about the dangers of the curve at the old clay pits in Avon Park on State Road 17. When motorists want to proceed from the curve onto the Old Bombing Range Road, they have to hold their breath that nothing is coming. Mr. Harris said it wouldn't be a problem to put some kind of a flashing light with a solar powered sensor in the area on the east side of the curve.
Today, we still have to hold our breath if we want to go that direction because there has been no improvement to the traffic situation, which grows more worrisome when the weeds and trees are tall and block the view of vehicles coming around the curve in the opposite direction. It's always a relief to know when we get to church that the more than 10 people who drive that way have made it safely.
I for one will not vote for Greg Harris. He has broken too many promises and this one could be deadly.
Bonnie Daniel
Avon Park