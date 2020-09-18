I have not written letters to the editor recently.
My wife and I had different reasons to visit our hospitals, which were not related to the pandemic. We were tested for the virus to get into the hospital. The good news is that we tested negative, but we continue to hide from the virus because we live in a county and a country that will not mandate masks. Now, Highlands County is setting up a second pandemic outbreak because we are moving forward to open schools and businesses prematurely.
However, it is not the pandemic that is preventing me from writing; it is the recent chaos that threatens our democratic republic.
A president who withdraws our nation from international efforts to address climate change, even as our West is on fire.
A society that makes it possible for a 17-year-old Trump supporter to walk into a crowd of peaceful demonstrators and start shooting people with his AR-15.
A president who visits the city where police shot someone in the back seven times. Mr. Trump goes to see despicable riot damages that followed the shooting, but he never mentions the victim.
An attorney general who is now the president’s personal lawyer defends the president against women he abused. He wants a rape charge directed to the federal government. I did not know that a government could be charged with rape.
A draft dodger who calls fallen American soldiers “losers.”
A president who reads a speech about masks and social distancing and then convenes campaign events that break all the rules.
A president who is willing to destroy our postal service to help his reelection efforts.
I know there is the impeachment and so much more, but editors will not give up the entire Viewpoints page.
This president is known for his ability to divert attention from lies or shortcomings. I admit to being a frequent victim of his diversions.
I wanted to write about some actions regarding seniors that were pushed off the front page by Trump diversions. These actions are or will be important to Social Security recipients.
First, Trump’s 2021 budget includes cuts to Social Security.
Trump promised to protect Social Security. However, if you go online to the AARP website, you will find that he broke that promise: “We are deeply concerned about proposed funding reductions to Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, nutrition assistance, caregiver support, housing assistance, and other assistance for older Americans” [AARP].
Second, in a January interview with CNBC, he said he would “take a look” at restructuring entitlement programs, such as Social Security. Another Trump falsehood? Last week, he insisted that, after the election, he could permanently eliminate the payroll tax, which funds Social Security. Now, we really need to be on alert. Trump likes to break things, but he is not very good at repairing the damage.
Third, on Aug. 28, the Wall Street Journal ran an article on a back page titled “Fed Eases Inflation Target in Landmark Decision.” The old policy was to keep inflation below 2%. Inflation is the enemy of people on fixed incomes, and it offers a way to cut back on Social Security by simply raising Social Security payments at a slower pace than inflation. This is not a short-term threat to seniors, but it could impoverish the elderly in the long term.
But, wait, I have to interrupt this letter. In the background, Trump just confessed on TV that he knew the danger of COVID-19 in January, but he lied to the public. Experts estimate this lie cost 20,000 lives.
I can’t wait to vote.
