Donald J. Trump beat Hilary Clinton in 2016 fair and square. Yet to this day Ms. Clinton and the Democrats fail to accept the results of that election and consider President Trump illegitimate. In addition the "Orange Man" then elected, vowed to "Drain the Swamp," threatening the long established, complacent, and often corrupt bureaucracy residing in Washington (often called the Deep State) enjoying their prestige, privilege and perquisites of office, more often to their own benefit, financial benefactors and special interests.
The "Swamp" would have none of that and to protect their own interests they "circled the wagons," so to speak, and vowed this outside interloper. The Orange Man, as they called him, had to go at any cost.
They called him Nazi, racist, bigot, homophobe, xenophobe. Russian spy and collaborator, and Putin pawn. Democrats spent millions on the Mueller investigation to come up with an empty hole. His impeachment on the basis of a phone call came to nothing but embarrassment to Democrats. Yet, there he still stood despite it all!
Democrats soon realized they could not beat Donald J. Trump at the polls. Something had to be done, so complex and convoluted changes had to be and were put in place to affect the outcome. You all know what many of these were. So here we are.
Many of us have lost faith in the integrity of the election process. There have been too many unexplained anomalies. Hopefully the light of truth will shine on the real winner of this election. Biden or Trump ... doesn't matter as long as the process was really legitimate and fair and every vote counted. Our Republic depends on it.
J. Richard Lensis
Avon Park