SEBRING — The Humane Society of Highlands County is beyond full. They have filled every kennel to capacity and have used all of the backup kennels as well. The overflow is putting a severe strain on the kennel workers at the humane society, according to HSHC Board President Judy Spiegel.
Spiegel is actively seeking a large dog kennel staff member to hire full time, but in the meantime, she is looking for volunteers to help out. Volunteers would be responsible for cleaning out kennels. To volunteer or to apply, text Spiegel at 863-214-6508. Volunteers can also reach out the new Volunteer Coordinator Kathy at 863-226-3226. The Humane Society of Highlands County is located at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring.
Adoptable animals at the shelter can be seen on Petfinders.com.
Spiegel blames the influx of homeless dogs and cats on people who have gotten tired of the animals they adopted or bought during the quarantine. She said it has come to a head after seeing months of increase.
Lt. Clay Kinslow of Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Services has seen the same increase and believes the quarantine has contributed to the increase he is seeing, as well.
How full is too full? On Wednesday, there was a total of 166 animals at the humane society. Of those, 73 were cats, and 82 were dogs-at least one pregnant, one guinea pig, 13 hamsters and one bird.
Spiegel pointed out several kennels that contained two or more dogs, which she explained they do not like to do. Some dogs were related and were bred after the pet owner did not spay or neuter the parents. A pit bull was expected to give birth any day, adding to the overpopulation problem. Spiegel estimated the pit bull had been bred five or six times.
Kinslow wants the public to know Animal Services adopts dogs and cats. They are seeing an increase of owner-surrenders that are filling space at the shelter. That is in addition to the other stray animals they get called to take custody of on a given day.
Currently, there are 43 dogs and 21 cats at the facility at 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd. There were only four kennels available. Polk County Sheriff’s Office stopped taking owner-surrendered animals which has added to the overcrowding problem.
Kinslow said he one phone call could put them at a critical level. He has offered to extend free microchipping through the end of November. A gift card of $25 will go home with an adopted dog and $15 for cats.