After rallying for a sloppy victory, Clemson looks like both the best bet to reach the College Football Playoff in the country and not a serious threat to win it. The Tigers have dispatched their toughest Atlantic Coast Conference competition in a series of close games. This is the point of the season when Clemson’s best teams were typically mowing through the ACC on the way to the CFP. This Clemson team had to make a quarterback change to hand Syracuse its first loss of the season. Syracuse, No. 7 Mississippi and No. 9 UCLA all fell from the ranks of the unbeaten.

