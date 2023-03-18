Tax season can be a stressful time of year. However, if you qualify for a tax refund, it can be used to pay off bills and debt or add to your savings for a rainy day.

“For the past 40 years, Jackson Hewitt has advocated for hardworking Americans, and we know the current economy has impacted many. We understand people are worried about money and rising costs, along with the potential of receiving a lower tax refund this year, since all the pandemic government benefits have ended,” said Kim Hudson, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. “Now more than ever, every dollar matters, so don’t wait to file.”

