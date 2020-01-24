(MS) — It's remodeling season, and with so many projects on the to-do list, which should you tackle first? While some projects provide great long-term return on investment, a few simple ones can provide instant savings. Here are the top home spring projects to help you save money:
Caulk around windows and doors — Stop air leaks around your home by sealing existing gaps and cracks. Use caulking or weather stripping around doors and windows. Installing a door sweep is also a good idea.
Insulate your home — Use insulation with a high R-value, such as Roxul Comfortbatt, which can be used to top up insulation in your attic. Aim for an R-value of 50 or a depth of 16 inches. For whole home efficiency, ensure other areas of your home, such as crawl spaces, basement headers, walls and ceilings, are well insulated. It will keep your house cool in the warm weather and take the stress off your air conditioning unit.
Clean your AC unit — Come spring, it's not uncommon to find an air conditioner's condenser and compressor blocked up with dirt and debris. This can result in greater stress on the unit, causing it to work harder. Giving it a thorough cleaning is easy and can help maximize your AC unit's service life while minimizing your energy bill.
Plant trees — Direct sunlight can heat up surfaces and building materials, as well as the interior temperature of your home. Consider planting trees in strategic locations to provide shade and reduce cooling costs.
Install a rain barrel — Water is an important, but costly resource. Installing a rain barrel is an easy and affordable measure to reduce your water consumption, while keeping your lawn and garden looking great.
These simple home maintenance tasks can be well worth the effort, potentially providing hundreds of dollars in annual savings.