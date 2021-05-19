SEBRING – Residents of Sebring have resumed chapter meetings of their nonprofit weight-loss support group, TOPS Chapter 0487. After staying “safer at home,” members are re-committing to continuing their healthy journeys, and they invite people who’ve struggled with their weight to join them at a meeting. Weekly TOPS chapter meetings are held at the meeting hall of Whispering Pines Baptist Church, located at 303 White Pine Dr., Sebring, on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Private weigh-in at 8:30 a.m.
“We’re so excited to meet in-person again with our fellow TOPS members! We encourage anyone who’s looking for weight-loss support to start or continue their journey with us,” said Chapter Leader Judy Phillips.
Founded more than 70 years ago, TOPS Club Inc.(c) Take Off Pounds Sensibly offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness, with thousands of chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. In fact, TOPS members collectively lost nearly 250 tons of weight last year.
Weekly meetings are the heart of TOPS support, whether they are held online or in-person. Visitors to a TOPS chapter are welcome to attend their first meeting free of charge. Membership is affordable at just $32 per year in the U.S. plus nominal chapter fees. For more information, contact Phillips at 863-382-7716 or Co-Leader Sandy at 863-273-2020.
To find other local chapters that meet on different days and times, or to learn about online membership, visit www.tops.org or call 800-932-8677. TOPS recommends calling ahead before visiting to confirm that other local chapters have also resumed meeting.