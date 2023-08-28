Police arrested a Sebring man Wednesday on several child sex charges that are punishable by life in prison.
Jose Torres Jr., 46, is charged with: lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12; two counts of sexual battery of a child under 12; lewd exhibition by exposing himself to the child; and giving obscene material to a minor.
Highlands County Sheriff’s investigators recently interviewed Torres at the Children’s Advocacy Center about claims made by a minor child living in his house. Torres told investigators that he wasn’t sure why he was being questioned, but said he had already retained a lawyer.
At one point the investigator asked Torres, “Have you ever hugged the victim in a way that would feel inappropriate for her?” Torres apparently inhaled and answered, “Not that I know of.”
Investigator: “Maybe she turned her head or anything like that?”
Torres allegedly said, “Maybe, you know … I mean it’s just something that you know I, play with my (redacted) you know? … I don’t know …”
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim had told adults that Torres had been exposing himself to her and had made contact with her privates with his.