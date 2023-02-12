Torres gets 15 years for sexual activity with a child

Assistant State Attorney Tatiana Dimitroff won a conviction against a former Dunkin Donuts manager for sex crimes.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING – Bruce Luis Torres, whose DNA was found on his 16-year-old victim, will spend 15 years in prison for sexual activity with a minor.

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden pronounced the sentence Friday morning, which is the maximum sentence allowed. Torres, who has a previous felony conviction for grand theft, scored a minimum 36-plus months in jail – but the prosecutor, citing the wishes of the victim, asked Cowden to give Torres 15 years.

Recommended for you