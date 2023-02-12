Torres gets 15 years for sexual activity with a child

SEBRING – Bruce Luis Torres, whose DNA was found on his 16-year-old victim, will spend 15 years in prison for sexual activity with a minor.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden pronounced the sentence Friday morning, which is the maximum sentence allowed. Torres, who has a previous felony conviction for grand theft, scored a minimum 36-plus months in jail – but the prosecutor, citing the wishes of the victim, asked Cowden to give Torres 15 years.
The victim told Cowden that she has lost sleep because of nightmares since the assault five years ago.
Assistant State Attorney Tatiana M. Dimitroff’s case, which a Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab determined was a match between Torres and his victim, also included testimony from the now-21 year old victim, her friends, and Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler – who described her distress after the assault. A jury of six found him guilty Wednesday after a two-day trial.
Assistant Public Defender Paul Bass asked for less than 15 years, asking that the bulk of the sentence be served as probation, but Cowden refused. Torres, who is now a convicted sex offender, will be monitored by Highlands County law enforcement after he is released.
The victim testified that Torres, who was her manager at Sebring Dunkin’ Donuts, drove to Lake Placid on July 15, 2018, and asked her to come outside the home where she was staying with friends. As the two spoke alone in the car about her work status, he sexually assaulted her.
He will get credit for three years he already served in the Highlands County Jail, Bass said.