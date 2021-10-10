SEBRING — Ramon Jimenez Torres, Registered Nurse (RN), was surprised to learn he had been named Highlands News-Sun’s Highlander Award for Best Nurse of Highlands County for 2021.
Torres, who was a top emergency room nurse at AdventHealth Sebring at the time of the award, is now a travel nurse, a person in great need in hospitals coast to coast. They take temporary positions and move on to the next after their work is done.
“I found out I was nominated when one of my coworkers told me,” said Torres, a happy soul who likes people. “When I won, I couldn’t believe it, it is a great honor. There are a lot of great nurses out here in the county.”
If anyone knows anything about nurses, it’s that they are embarrassed for anyone to think they do all the work.
“It’s an amazing award, especially for the year we’ve had with COVID-19; it’s such a crazy, tiresome, stressful year. When I saw it (the award), it meant the world,” he said. “But it would make sense to award a team instead of one. The AdventHealth team worked so hard to make sure our patients were taken care of, I would not be the nurse I was without them. We worked extremely hard together and presented a united front, COVID or no COVID.”
Torres comes from a family of healthcare workers and law enforcement.
“My mother also works in surgery as a nurse, my older sister is a lieutenant in the Hardee County Correctional Institute,” he says. He has two younger sisters and a brother, who is in college.
As a travel nurse, Torres can work anywhere in the country, including Texas where he is starting soon. That will see him in an emergency room there for eight to 13 weeks.
Born in Puerto Rico, Torres obtained his nursing degree from Concord Career Institute in Orlando in 2018. He enjoys emergency room work most of all.
“What drew me to ER is it is fast-paced, it’s always changing, a different learning process every day.”
At AdventHealth, he was relief supervisor, scheduling ER nurses, patient flow, and triage, “checking acuity in patients to determine how quickly they should see a doctor.”
He cannot end the interview without making sure we name some of the colleagues who spent Thanksgiving Day taking care of patients with him: Samantha Jensen, RN; Isabel Able, RN; Beatriz Paniaqua RN; Jessica Ablen ANM, Kaycie Thompson, RN; and Vannette See, LP.