Totally American
To the person concerned that Wawa is poossibly owned by China,
“Wawa, Inc. is an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations located along the East Coast of the United States, operating in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida. The company’s corporate headquarters is located in the Wawa area of Chester Heights, Pennsylvania in Greater Philadelphia.
“The chain’s name comes from the site of the company’s first milk plant and corporate headquarters in the Wawa, Pennsylvania area. The name of the town Wawa is in turn derived from the Ojibwe word for the Canada goose. (Longfellow uses the word in Book II (“The Four Winds”) of The Song of Hiawatha, writing “He it was who [... ] sent the wild-goose, Wawa, northward”) An image of a goose in flight serves as the Wawa corporate logo.”
So enjoy stopping in knowing it is totally buy American.
John Nelson
Sebring