The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of January 2023 gives the Florida freshwater anglers the week of the super new moon but starts with a strong high pressure cold front. All fishing factors considered; anglers will experience slow fishing days today through Tuesday followed by a significant warming trend along with the arrival of a super new moon, both culminating on Saturday to give anglers excellent fishing Friday through next Sunday.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions for your consideration, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.

Recommended for you