The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of January 2023 gives the Florida freshwater anglers the week of the super new moon but starts with a strong high pressure cold front. All fishing factors considered; anglers will experience slow fishing days today through Tuesday followed by a significant warming trend along with the arrival of a super new moon, both culminating on Saturday to give anglers excellent fishing Friday through next Sunday.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions for your consideration, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Currently we are in the last quarter moon phase, which started yesterday, with the moon four days away from being at its furthest point away from the solar energy path — lunar low position which produces the weakest effects on fish and wildlife. However six days from today a super new moon will occur. The moon will arrive at orbit perigee three minutes after it becomes new.
But, since the position of the moon in relation to the solar energy path is the major determining factor in calculating lunar effect ratings on fish and wildlife, this month’s new moon will only produce a 6 to 7 rating instead of a 10 rating if it had occurred with the moon in the high position — in the middle of the solar energy path.
Weather Factors: Today a slow moving high pressure cold front is in its second day crossing the state. Upward atmospheric pressure change has been slow, steady and minor, with only a 0.10 in hg change daily, which is not enough to affect feeding duration or intensity.
Water temperatures are dropping enough to change fish feeding activity however. If there are hungry fish, they’ll be feeding on short fat prey due to very slow metabolism and digestion speeds. Feed rates are effected by two main factors, one is temperature and the other is dissolved oxygen. Right now there is plenty of oxygen but declining temperatures have increasingly slowed daily fish activity in general — much less movement thus much less need-to-feed.
It should be noted that currently water temperature has more of an effect than the moon on causing fish to feed. Until the moon moves back toward the center of the solar energy path, it will not replace water temperature as the main factor in causing fish feeding activity. Saturday a super new moon occurs on the fourth consecutive day above 80 degrees. Therefore a significant water temperature warming trend will work with the new moon to produce a 6 to 7 rating instead of a five rating if there was no warming trend.
The wind forecast predicts mild speeds today out of the north and Monday out of northeast in the morning, switching out of the southeast in the afternoon. Tuesday a 10-mph south to southwest wind is forecasted, followed by an ideal 8-mph south wind on Wednesday. Thursday a 13-mph south wind will build during the morning hours. Friday and Saturday a west to southwest moderate wind will occur which will be ideal for super new moon fishing.
The sun-to-cloud ratio forecast could not be better. Bright sunshine daily for the next four days. Temperatures will rise significantly each day. Wednesday through next Sunday an even mix of clouds and sun will increase fish adjustment activity, causing more fish to feed during the overhead lunar period. Anglers can expect greater duration and intensity ratings as a result.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moonset occurs at 12:23 p.m. and solar noon at 12:35 p.m. and the warmest water period of the day begins as well. The result will be a feed rating of 4 from 12-4 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 36 minutes (note Florida Fishing Facts) and will remain at the same feed rating until Wednesday and Thursday when it occurs after water temperatures have climbed to the daily high mark. Fish will be feeding heaviest when their metabolisms reach the daily high speed.
The second half of the week the moonset will gradually become a minor period as the arrival of the super new moon occurs. Thursday and definitely by Friday, the daily moon overhead period will become the major solar-lunar period of the day and the moonset a minor period — a 6 and 4 feed rating respectively, will occur.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 6:40 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:18 a.m. producing a feed rating of 2 to 3. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 47 minutes (note Florida Fishing Facts) and will remain at the same feed rating until Wednesday when the super new moon phase begins. A feed rating of 4 to 5 will occur Wednesday from 8-10 a.m. earning the major solar-lunar period designation.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Friday through next Sunday will be the best fishing days of the next seven days. A warming trend begins Tuesday, and Thursday and Friday a high temperature of 84 degrees will occur. When the super new moon occurs Saturday a southerly wind will begin, cloud cover will increase. If the extended weather forecast results in being correct, Saturday will produce pre-front conditions, albeit weak if predictions remain accurate. I’ll be optimistic and predict a 7 rating during the overhead moon on Saturday and a 6 rating Friday and next Sunday.
Prime Monthly Periods: Jan. 19-23, weak super new moon; Feb. 2-7, strong full moon; Feb. 18-22, super new moon’ March 4-9, full moon; March 18-24, strong new moon; April 2-8, full moon; April 16-22, new moon; May 2-8, full moon; May 16-22, new moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: Each day lunar periods advance, or occur later in the day. And in my articles I list a general advance time normally within a five second difference. This week the daily lunar periods advance times change dramatically. Of the four daily lunar periods for instance, the overhead moon advances 47 minutes Sunday to Monday, 52 minutes Monday to Tuesday, 62 minutes Tuesday to Wednesday, 64 minutes Wednesday to Thursday and 67 minutes Thursday to Friday. Friday to Saturday the timing begins to reverse with a 67 minute advance. The other three lunar periods also follow a similar time change pattern.
Istokpoga News: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Four gates are closed. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50’ and 38.50’ feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25 feet by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50 feet until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Instokpoga.info.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
