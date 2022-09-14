The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the waxing of the last quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast pattern. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have to deal with significant cloud-cover very mild winds over the next three days but the weekend will be bright and sunny as a strong last quarter moon phase arrives.
The last quarter moon occurs Saturday and the lunar high point occurs Sunday which means a very strong last quarter moon will cause fish to become more active. The underfoot period and the solar noon period will be the best times of the day to fish today through the weekend but during the weekend expect a noticeable improvement in feeding activity due to solunar factors.
The weather forecast over the next four days promises very mild winds mostly from the east northeast, and heavy cloud-cover occurring during the better fishing periods of the day. Early mornings will have a 50-50 percent cloud cover condition and the afternoon and evening hours the cloud-cover increases to 75 percent. Sunshine is forecasted to dominate cloud-cover on Sunday and daily thunderstorm activity will diminish.
The wind forecast predicts daily speeds to be 6 mph or less for a daily high out an easterly direction. And atmospheric pressure will not change up nor down enough to matter. Overcast conditions and heavy humidity will slow fish activity considerably. Expect fish to be acting sluggish as their oxygen rates drop enough to slow digestion rates way down. Sunshine will begin to take over cloud-cover starting Saturday afternoon and Sunday fish will be acting normal again as photosynthesis begins to pick up.
So it will be very challenging fishing today through Saturday morning. But when sunshine begins to overtake the cloud-cover during Saturday afternoon anglers will start to experience better feeding activity, especially as the sunset occurs. Sunday during the solar noon and sunset periods, fish will be feed closer to normal rates.
Looking ahead to next week, the solar high point will cause strong lunar effects on the daily prime periods. A five rating will be the norm for the first half of the week. The second half of the week the new moon phase begins on the first day of the fall season. And if the extended weather forecast results in being correct, wind speeds will be in the ideal range of eight to twelve mph for a daily high. I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for some wind and waves to accompany me out on the water.
The fall season always means the beginning of better fishing conditions and better catches. The Dog Days of Summer are almost over.
Best Fishing Days: With the last quarter moon occurring Saturday and the lunar position high point occurring Sunday, this weekend will be the best fishing days of the next five days. Cloud-cover will also drop by 50 percent which means sunshine will prevail and combined with the solar and lunar factors, fishing will greatly improve. Both the solar noon and underfoot periods this weekend will likely be better than advertised with a 6 rating or slightly better.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:52 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of 5 from 3:30–6:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until Friday when the feed rating improves to a 6 because of the last quarter moon occurring on Saturday and the lunar high point occurring on Sunday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 11:16 a.m. and solar noon at 1:20 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by one hour and will remain at the same feed rating until Friday when the last quarter moon causes an improved feed rating of 6 which will extend through Sunday due to the lunar high point occurring Sunday. The moonset period becomes a major fishing period Friday through the weekend.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the overhead moon occurs at 4:29 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:11 a.m. producing a feed rating of 3 from 4-7:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 45 minutes and remains at the same feed rating. Friday through the weekend a feed rating of 4 will occur from 6-9 a.m.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible.
Prime Monthly Periods: Sept. 22-27, new moon; Oct. 6-12, full moon; Oct. 22-27, new moon, Nov. 5-10, weak full moon; Nov. 21-24, very weak new moon; Dec. 5-9, weak full moon; Dec. 22-24, very weak new moon.
