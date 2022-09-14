The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the waxing of the last quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast pattern. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have to deal with significant cloud-cover very mild winds over the next three days but the weekend will be bright and sunny as a strong last quarter moon phase arrives.

The last quarter moon occurs Saturday and the lunar high point occurs Sunday which means a very strong last quarter moon will cause fish to become more active. The underfoot period and the solar noon period will be the best times of the day to fish today through the weekend but during the weekend expect a noticeable improvement in feeding activity due to solunar factors.

