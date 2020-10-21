The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of October gives anglers the toughest fishing days of the month. The last quarter moon occurs Friday, and the moon arrives at its weakest influence day of the month today. Therefore the moon’s effect will be minimal at best over the next seven days.
The weather forecast predicts a rainy season pattern, driven by a medium to strong easterly wind. Saturday will produce the least wind with 10 mph occurring during the midday hours. Thursday will have 15-plus mph from the east. Otherwise we can expect a 13 mph east wind on the remaining days.
Cloud-cover will dominate today through Saturday along with above-average rainfall. Sunday is forecasted to have bright sunny skies and an above-average rising barometer — atmospheric pressure change is nonexistent the other four days.
As I see it, the only good news for the next seven days is….there will be plenty of wind to help keep you cool as you work hard and long for any positive results. Good Luck!
Best Fishing Days: The next day with a forecast of ‘mostly sunny’ is Sunday — the more sunshine the more oxygen production which means greater feeding activity during the moonrise to sunset hours. Besides Sunday, Friday is the day of last quarter moon which will slightly help the sunset feeding activity. With that said, it will take a great amount of luck to achieve a ‘good fishing day’ over the next seven days.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:02 p.m. and the sunset at 6:50 p.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 5-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at a 2-3 rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 12:45 p.m. and solar noon at 1:09 p.m. producing a feed rating of 2 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at a 2 feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: Oct. 28- Nov. 3, weak full moon; Nov. 12-18, super new moon; Nov. 27- Dec. 2, full moon; Dec. 11-16, new moon; Dec. 27-News Years Day, full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register and sign-in, which will allow me to email extra bass fishing content directly to you every month to show my appreciation for your readership.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.37 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is, 39.50 feet for the high-level mark, and 39 feet for the low-level mark.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 9 inches, flowing a combined 870 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is below the maximum level of 39.50’ feet.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
