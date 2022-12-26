SEBRING — Highlands County saw record-high tourist tax revenue from October 2021 to January 2022.
The rest of the fiscal year brought in record levels of tourist taxes, too, resulting in just under $1.54 million, a 33.7% increase over the previous year.
Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council, is pleased, but not entirely surprised.
“We’ve seen it across the state of Florida,” Hartt said. “This is a desirable place to vacation, and room rates are up.”
The Tourist Development Tax comes from a 4% surcharge on short-term lodgings, everything from one night to six months. Long-term residents don’t pay it, but neither do day-travelers.
The tax only goes up from overnight, weekend, week-long or seasonal rentals. Quite a few events over the course of the last year have increased those short-term rental numbers.
Visit Sebring, working with sports marketing partners, have brought in new motorized water sport events, more golf tournaments than usual and a three-year contract to host the Spartan Race endurance competition. Most of the events were scheduled over the summer, during what would have normally been a slow season for the area.
March 2022 continues to be the strongest month, collecting $285,737 in large part because of activity at Sebring International Raceway for the annual 12 Hours of Sebring race.
August 2022 was the lowest month of the fiscal year with just $73,445 collected.
Spartan just completed its second annual local competition, and while Hartt doesn’t have final numbers on this most recent competition — which would affect the 2022-23 numbers — she said the December 2021 event brought in 12,000-13,000 people to a combined Spartan/Tough Mudder Trifecta Weekend at Skipper Ranch in Lake Placid, all of whom would need to stay over the weekend.
This year’s Spartan event saw the inclusion of a race for the Spartan Kids World Championship, which meant whole families coming to town — from as many as 13-14 nations — staying in local hotels, eating in local restaurants and buying up Sebring, Florida souvenirs and merchandise — adding to the local sales tax revenue, as well.
It could lead to a record high collection of tourist tax again for Fiscal Year 2023.
The Tourist Tax had already done well in the last winter season, bringing in $479,369 in four months, which was more than the totals for Fiscal Years 2015, 2016 or 2017, or for any other October-to-January period since then.
Fiscal Year 2018 had $510,114 in total revenue. 2019 saw $1.02 million. Revenue dropped to $877,229 in 2020, but rebounded to just under $1.18 million in Fiscal Year 2021.
Part of that came from the county amending the previous 2% tax to $4 cents a few years ago, with the extra revenue earmarked for lake improvements and saving for a possible convention center venue.
Doing that has freed up the remaining 2% for marketing and promotions of all kinds of events, especially to markets outside the county to bring in overnight visitors.
“We are expecting another strong year for 2022-2023 as many of our festival and sports tourism events are returning in targeted months where we need tourists spending money in our local economy,” Hartt said.
For more details on the tourist tax, go to VisitSebring.com or contact Hartt at (863) 640-1743 or Casey@VisitSebring.com.