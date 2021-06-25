SEBRING — Since returning to full services, local restaurants have had supply problems and labor difficulties, and it has impacted their ability to serve customers.
One manager reportedly got a sandwich thrown at them, said Casey Hartt, lead marketer for the Tourist Development Council, which held roundtable seminars on helping local businesses attract out-of-town visitors.
Unless conditions improve for restaurants, Hartt said, some have talked about shutting down rather than have customers mad at them for slow service or missing menu items.
The good news, she said, is that other aspects of local tourism — sports venues, hotels/motels, events organizers and retail stores — have all reported good business since tourism has returned to Highlands County.
Hartt attended Tuesday's seminars at the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce to share information and gather input from local tourism-based businesses on how the TDC, doing business as "VisitSebring," can help.
Attendance was good at the day-long series of sessions, she said, which started with agritourism, then art and culture, hotels and accommodations and ending with restaurants.
VisitSebring has also hosted various other stakeholder meetings with fishing tournament directors, nature attractions, the Citrus Golf Trail, event organizers and pickleball enthusiasts, with plans to host additional stakeholder meetings as needed.
Hotels, Hartt said, haven't had as many staffing issues as restaurants, but still have had supply problems, such as with sundry items like miniature soaps and shampoos for each room.
For restaurants, things are not "back to normal," as people might believe, Hartt said. Floridians take it for granted, she said, that a favorite eatery will be open for full dining, with a full menu and fully staffed, especially because Florida reopened earlier than other places.
"It was such a pronounced problem, it took over [the seminar]," Hartt said.
Restaurants have had supply problems from not being able to get major food items, like the catch of the day, or just the basic ingredients needed to complete recipes and fill out their menus.
Of course, they also have staffing issues. What restaurateurs told Hartt is that those issues vary greatly from need for child care, to a lack of reliable transportation and just the sheer number of people unavailable.
At least one local place created a child care area in the back of the restaurant, so workers can bring their babies and toddlers to watch them while they work, Hartt said. That's just one place. Others are trying to get creative.
"A lot of owners said it was easier during lockdown," Hartt said: Restaurants could do take out and delivery only, with less staff and less need to maintain the dining room. "In 'normal times,' it's not an easy job. They're asking people to be patient."
That means that cooking times, getting food to the table and refills on drinks and rolls might take a bit longer. It means the ability to roll in off the road, get a table quickly, get served in 15-20 minutes and get back on the road in an hour might take more time, a lot more.
"I ordered a pizza at 4 o'clock to get it by 6," Hartt said. "When they cook it is up to them."
She suggested others can use that same method, by utilizing mobile applications to reserve a table, order a meal, check the menu options or other pre-meal planning to help a restaurant meet their needs ahead of time.
If all else fails, call around to see what's on the menu, what's not, what are the wait times and how much of a crowd there is.
Agritourist forum
Tuesday's other major takeaway, Hartt said, came from agritourism partners who want to attract people to tour their facilities and want to give them a full experience while running a working farm, grove or ranch.
Hartt said members of that segment of tourism want to have an expanded forum to talk about the challenges and possible solutions to bringing in more visitors, even expanding into a tourist venue if they haven't already.
"Any additional revenue can keep their land in agriculture," Hartt said.